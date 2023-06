Researchers at California-based biotech company Rani Therapeutics have developed a robotic pill called RT-102 that can administer osteoporosis medication to patients in a painless manner.

Osteoporosis is a chronic disease that makes bones so weak that they may break under very low pressure. The bones become brittle and have almost no strength due to the condition. For instance, a patient with osteoporosis can have fractures even due to coughing or bending his body parts.

The treatment involves a daily dose of teriparatide injection (sold under the brand name Forteo®) for up to two years, making it a very excruciating experience for patients already in a lot of pain due to their weakened bone structure.