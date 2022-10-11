Rotten potatoes could be your next antibiotic, here's why

The researchers found that solanimycin inhibits a variety of fungus known to damage and infect agricultural crops. In laboratory tests, the substance also inhibited the growth of Candida albicans, a fungus that lives normally in the body but can lead to potentially harmful infections. The findings imply that solanimycin and related drugs may be helpful in both clinical and agricultural situations.

The new discovery suggests plant-based microorganisms are worth a closer look, especially as crops develop resistance to existing treatments, says microbiologist Rita Monson, Ph.D., at the University of Cambridge.

Broad range of antifungal properties of solanimycin. Rita E. Monson et al.

“We have to look more expansively across much more of the microbial populations available to us,” Monson adds.

The antibiotic potential was first discovered 15 years ago

Solanimycin is produced by the pathogenic potato bacterium Dickeya solani, which was discovered more than 15 years ago. About ten years ago, scientists in the lab of molecular microbiologist George Salmond, at the University of Cambridge, started looking into the substance's antibiotic potential.

“These strains emerged rapidly, and now they are widely distributed,” said Miguel Matilla, a molecular microbiologist Miguel Matilla, Ph.D., at the Spanish Research Council’s Estación Experimental del Zaidín, in Granada.

Previous discoveries, as well as an analysis of the bacterium's genome, suggested that it could synthesize additional antibiotics with antifungal properties, according to Matilla.

Matilla, Monson, Salmond, and their colleagues discovered that when they silenced the genes responsible for oocydin A production, the bacterium retained antifungal activity.