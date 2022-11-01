Schizophrenia: Scientists may have finally solved a 70-year riddle

The researchers discovered physical proof that neuronal cells cannot precisely control dopamine levels through their investigation of the expression of genes in the caudate nucleus, a part of the brain associated with emotional decision-making. They also discovered the genetic mechanism that regulates the flow of dopamine.

“Until now, scientists have been unable to decipher whether the dopamine link was a causative factor or solely a way to treat schizophrenia. We have the first evidence that dopamine is a causative factor in schizophrenia,” said Daniel R. Weinberger, M.D., chief executive and director of the Lieber Institute and a co-author of the study.

Black substance of the midbrain and its dopaminergic neurons. Dr_Microbe/iStock

The importance of dopamine

Dopamine affects many bodily functions, including memory, movement, motivation, mood, and attention span. Generally, actions and activities that expect rewards increase dopamine levels in the brain. Many addictive drugs work by increasing dopamine levels.

As said in the release, dopamine is a neurotransmitter that operates as a chemical messenger, sending signals between neurons (nerve cells in the brain) to affect their activity and behavior. Dopamine is also the reward neurotransmitter that allows us to experience a pleasure.

“One of the major side effects of the drugs used to treat schizophrenia is lack of pleasure and joy,” said Dr. Jennifer Erwin, an investigator at the Institute and one of the report's authors.