Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that affects movement. For diseases like this, early diagnosis and treatment is important.

In a groundbreaking development, scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, in collaboration with researchers from Boston University, have unveiled a powerful new tool that shows promise in detecting Parkinson's disease before the onset of symptoms.

Published in the journal ACS Central Science, their research highlights the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks to analyze biomarkers in patients' bodily fluids.

The team examined blood samples from healthy individuals, focusing on 39 patients who later developed Parkinson's disease, the researchers utilized a machine learning program called CRANK-MS (Classification and Ranking Analysis using Neural network generates Knowledge from Mass Spectrometry) developed by UNSW researcher Diana Zhang and Associate Professor W. Alexander Donald.