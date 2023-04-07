Scientists find promising antibiotic-resistant bacteria treatment — gold

Gold isn't typically thought of in terms of medicine, but it's long been understood that there are some antibiotic properties to the element, even if we don't exactly know why it helps stave off or combat infections. Taking that as a starting point, researchers in Spain concocted a number of new compounds with a gold ion as its foundation, and have found that all 19 of the ones they tested were effective against at least one bacteria of concern that has proven resistant to modern antibiotics.

“All of the gold compounds were effective against at least one of the bacterial species studied and some displayed potent activity against several multidrug-resistant bacteria," Dr. Soto González, a co-author on the study, said in a statement announcing the research.

“It is particularly exciting to see that some of the gold complexes were effective against MRSA and multidrug-resistant A. baumannii, as there are two biggest causes of hospital-acquired infections." González added.

The bacteria studied by the researchers are among the most concerning pathogens in the world right now, given their capacity to cause incredible harm. Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, and Acinetobacter baumannii might not have the kind of high profile that something like Anthrax has, but in real world terms, these bacteria are responsible for far more deaths, so their growing antibiotic resistance is alarming. These new findings can't come at a better time.