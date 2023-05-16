Scientists have engineered a new antidote for death cap poisoning

Scientists have developed a new antidote now approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration called indocyanine green that reduces the toxicity of α-amanitin, a toxin produced by the world’s most poisonous mushroom: the death cap. Trials thus far have been successful in human cell lines and mice.

This is according to a press release from Springer Nature published on Tuesday.

The results of the research thus far indicate that this new substance could present a potential antidote treatment for death cap poisoning in humans, responsible for over 90 percent of mushroom-related deaths worldwide.

40,000 illnesses and 788 deaths

“Mushroom poisoning is the main cause of mortality in food poisoning incidents worldwide,” said a press release for the new announcement. “ In China alone, almost 40,000 illnesses and 788 deaths were reported between 2010–2020. α-amanitin is the main toxin produced by the death cap mushroom and causes high rates of irreparable liver or kidney damage and mortality following consumption. Despite its lethal effects, the exact molecular mechanisms of α-amanitin’s toxicity remain unclear, and no specific antidote is currently available.”