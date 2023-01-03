Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging

As stated in the release, researchers looked at the relationship between several health markers and blood salt levels, which rise when fluid intake declines. The study included health information acquired from 11,255 participants over a 30-year period.

They discovered that, compared to adults with serum sodium levels in the middle of the normal range, those with serum sodium levels at the higher end of the range were more likely to acquire chronic illnesses and exhibit symptoms of advanced biological aging. Adults with higher levels had an increased risk of passing away earlier in life.

“The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life,” said Natalia Dmitrieva, Ph.D., a study author and researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH.

NIH findings may provide early clues about increased risks for advanced biological aging and premature death. NIH

The research builds on earlier work that was published in March 2022 and discovered associations between greater normal ranges of serum sodium levels and elevated risks for heart failure. The Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, which included substudies involving thousands of Black and White people from across the United States, is the source of both findings. Since the first ARIC sub-study began in 1987, clinical recommendations for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of heart disease have been developed.

Assessed through 15 health markers

Researchers evaluated how serum sodium levels correlated with biological aging, which was assessed through 15 health markers. They discovered that persons with normal serum sodium levels over 135 to 146 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L) were more likely to exhibit indications of biological aging at a faster rate.