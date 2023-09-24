Scientists identify 11 genes linked to aggressive prostate cancer

Scientists identify 11 genes linked to aggressive prostate cancerThe research team combined data from 18 studies conducted in the U.S., Europe, and Australia.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 24, 2023 09:30 AM ESTCreated: Sep 24, 2023 09:30 AM ESThealthAbstract genetics 3D photo.Source: koto_feja/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A team of international researchers, led by experts from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, has discovered mutations in 11 genes that are associated with aggressive forms of prostate cancer. These findings are based on the largest-scale prostate cancer study ever conducted, which analyzed the exome - the part of the genetic code that contains the instructions to make proteins - of about 17,500 prostate cancer patients.Genetic tests and gene mutationThe study, published in JAMA Oncology, could have implications for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, as well as for the screening of patients’ relatives who may be at increased risk. Currently, genetic tests can help oncologists customize care for some individuals with aggressive prostate cancer by identifying mutations that make them eligible for targeted therapies. These tests can also alert family members to their potential risk and encourage them to take preventive measures and undergo regular check-ups. See Also Related Google DeepMind's new AI tool can predict genetic diseases MIT researchers generate the highest-resolution maps of the 3D genome Glass-coated DNA is 4x stronger but 5x less dense than steel Cancer rates are increasing for those under 50 However, the study found that some genes that are currently included on genetic test panels are not linked to aggressive disease, while some genes that are not on the panels are associated with a higher risk for more severe, fatal prostate cancer.The corresponding author, Christopher Haiman, ScD, who holds the AFLAC Chair in Cancer Research and is a professor of Population and Public Health Sciences at the Keck School of Medicine, emphasized the necessity for extensive studies to guide the development of gene panels for testing. He pointed out that certain genes included in these panels had origins in smaller studies and did not exhibit a significant association with prostate cancer in their research. Furthermore, their findings suggested the potential inclusion of other genes. Although the results lacked absolute certainty, it was evident that further research was required to identify the specific genes that oncologists should prioritize for testing.Study sampleThe research team combined data from 18 studies conducted in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, and compared the frequency of mutations among two groups of prostate cancer patients of European descent: 9,185 who had aggressive disease and 8,361 who did not.Haiman and his colleagues conducted their investigations in two stages. In the first stage, they analyzed all the genes that code for proteins in about a third of the participants. In the second stage, they narrowed down their analysis to 1,749 genes that were either known to be related to cancer or appeared to be likely candidates in the first stage.The researchers also looked at nearly 200 genes that are involved in repairing DNA. When these genes are not working properly, they can allow cancer cells to grow and spread.The eleven genes that emerged as having mutations significantly linked to aggressive prostate cancer include BRCA2, which is also known for its connection to breast cancer. The list of genes, as well as those currently screened in genetic tests found not to be linked to serious disease, could influence individualized treatment for prostate cancer, as well as screening.Haiman explains that some patients who had less aggressive diseases also had the same mutations as those who had more advanced diseases. He says that this could mean that these patients have a higher chance of their cancer becoming worse over time. He suggests that screening should be not only target men with advanced disease or family history but also for those who have these genetic variants. He believes that this could help them get more specific treatments earlier. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Blue light exposure in male rats leads to early pubertyAI used to bring stable satellite internet to remote areasWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?A "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredShould police have marijuana tests?The future of medicine could lie in organoid researchThis surgical robot can remove brain tumors from childrenFrom scraps to solutions: charting progress in metals recyclingHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsFrom lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to die Job Board