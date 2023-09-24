Scientists identify 11 genes linked to aggressive prostate cancer

A team of international researchers, led by experts from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, has discovered mutations in 11 genes that are associated with aggressive forms of prostate cancer. These findings are based on the largest-scale prostate cancer study ever conducted, which analyzed the exome - the part of the genetic code that contains the instructions to make proteins - of about 17,500 prostate cancer patients.

Genetic tests and gene mutation

The study, published in JAMA Oncology, could have implications for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, as well as for the screening of patients’ relatives who may be at increased risk. Currently, genetic tests can help oncologists customize care for some individuals with aggressive prostate cancer by identifying mutations that make them eligible for targeted therapies. These tests can also alert family members to their potential risk and encourage them to take preventive measures and undergo regular check-ups.