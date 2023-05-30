Scientists invent artificial cochlea to boost performance of hearing aids

Scientists invent artificial cochlea to boost performance of hearing aidsIt mimics the function of hair cells found in the ear.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 30, 2023 08:05 AM ESTCreated: May 30, 2023 08:05 AM ESThealthAn illustration of the human ear.Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at Technische Universität Ilmenau, Kiel University, University College Cork, Karlsruher Institute of Technology, and Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology Ilmenau have engineered a microelectromechanical sensor inspired by the human cochlea that can process sounds and detect individual signals in noisy environments more effectively than current microphones.This is according to a report by Tech Xplore published on Tuesday."The idea for the research was to build artificial hair cells, similar to the hair cells in the inner ear, which are responsible for the sound detection in the human ear," Claudia Lenk, lead author of the paper, told the science news outlet. See Also Related Cochlear implants are restoring hearing, even for the entirely deaf Pioneering Implant Company Bring Hope to Those With Hearing Loss New invention engineered to help the hearing-impaired could also help military "We were inspired by the previous work by Bryan Joyce et al., who used cantilevers with complex feedback to achieve the specific properties of the hair cells. We thought that we can create artificial hair cells quite easily and efficiently since we have a specific type of cantilevers (silicon beams) which can be read out and actuated completely electronically."Mimicking hair cells The invention mimics the different hair cells contained in ears that are responsible for detecting distinct tones."Hair cells in the ears can be individually tuned, in particular the gain for detection, and thus how each tone is detected can be adjusted," Lenk explained. "This is important if we want to separate, e.g., speech from background signal. In this case, the gain would be high for the tones belonging to the speech signal and low for the background signals. In this way, background and speech can be much easier be separated."The invention consists of two key components: a series of small silicon cantilevers designed to act as artificial hair cells and a feedback loop that tunes the detection properties of each cantilever individually."We successfully implemented the properties of human hearing directly in the sensor via a quite simple and fast feedback loop," Lenk told Tech Xplore. "This has two big implications. Firstly, the system is rapidly adaptable, and this is quite important for application in various situations. The cochlea's bio-inspired properties also help to highlight important information like when a sound started or specific tones, which should help to make the processing (e.g., speech detection) faster and more efficient (i.e., smaller neural networks necessary for processing)." HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Does being a veggie make you depressed?Triangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsSentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way offFuture microbatteries could help tiny robots tackle space and timeHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorInner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planetThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimFirst-of-its-kind inflatable drone perches like a bird for search and rescueNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighter Job Board