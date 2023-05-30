Scientists invent artificial cochlea to boost performance of hearing aids

Researchers at Technische Universität Ilmenau, Kiel University, University College Cork, Karlsruher Institute of Technology, and Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology Ilmenau have engineered a microelectromechanical sensor inspired by the human cochlea that can process sounds and detect individual signals in noisy environments more effectively than current microphones.

This is according to a report by Tech Xplore published on Tuesday.

"The idea for the research was to build artificial hair cells, similar to the hair cells in the inner ear, which are responsible for the sound detection in the human ear," Claudia Lenk, lead author of the paper, told the science news outlet.