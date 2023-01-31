Scientists establish blueprint to redevelop cancer vaccines

The blueprint from the study can now redevelop all vaccines — including those for infectious diseases like COVID-19 — and improve outcomes for seven different types of cancer.

"The work shows that vaccine structure and not just the components are a critical factor in determining vaccine efficacy," lead investigator Chad A. Mirkin, director of the IIN, said in the press release.

"Where and how we position the antigens and adjuvant within a single architecture markedly changes how the immune system recognizes and processes it."

The team focused on the vaccine structure

Mirkan and team emphasize the vaccine structure, which they believe has the potential to improve the effectiveness of conventional cancer vaccines.

So far, Mirkin's team has studied this effect in seven different types of cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer, papillomavirus-induced cervical cancer, melanoma, colon cancer, and prostate cancer to "determine the most effective architecture to treat each disease".

"Small changes in antigen placement on a vaccine significantly elevate cell-to-cell communication, cross-talk, and cell synergy," Mirkin said. "The developments made in this work provide a path forward to rethinking the design of vaccines for cancer and other diseases as a whole."

With conventional vaccines, the antigen and adjuvant are combined and injected into a patient. This results in zero control over the vaccine structure.

"A challenge with conventional vaccines is that out of that blended mish-mosh, an immune cell might pick up 50 antigens and one adjuvant or one antigen and 50 adjuvants," said study author and former Northwestern postdoctoral associate Michelle Teplensky, who is now an assistant professor at Boston University. "But there must be an optimum ratio of each that would maximize the vaccine’s effectiveness."