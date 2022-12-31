Scientists are transforming pig livers into human-like ones to address organ shortage

The company has ambitious plans for the first-of-its-kind human testing of a bioengineered organ to take place sometime in 2023.

Once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the go-ahead, the initial experiment will be outside a patient's body and will see a pig-turned-humanlike liver placed next to a hospital bed to temporarily filter the blood of someone whose own liver does not work.

If that "liver assist" process proves successful, the next step would be attempting a bioengineered organ transplant, likely a kidney.

Science fiction come to life

"It all sounds science fiction-ey but it's got to start somewhere," said Dr. Sander Florman, a transplant chief at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital, one of many hospitals that have agreed to participate in the liver-assist study.

"This is probably more of the near future than xenotransplantation," or directly implanting animal organs into people.

Scientists are considering this option because of the fundamental lack of available human organs.

Human organs for transplants are rare. sturti/iStock

"The number of organs we have available are never going to be able to meet the demand," said Dr. Amit Tevar, a transplant surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. "This is our frustration."

Animals, however, can provide a sustainable source of organs, and bioengineering organs can make the transplantation of animal organs viable.

"That is something that in the long term may very likely contribute to the development of organs we can use in humans," added Tevar.

But to make these animal organs usable, the pig cells need to be stripped away as this removes some of the risks of xenotransplantation, such as lurking animal viruses or hyper-rejection. This process already has FDA approval for another purpose, the production of a type of surgical mesh.