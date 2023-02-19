Scientists use AI to develop drugs that can treat opioid addiction

Past preclinical studies conducted have found that blocking these kappa-opioid receptors may offer help in treating opioid dependence, according to multiple media reports published on Saturday.

Discovering new drugs

Leslie Salas Estrada, in the lab of Marta Filizola, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, now hopes to alleviate opioid addiction by discovering drugs that inhibit the kappa-opioid receptor.

“If you’re addicted, and you’re trying to quit, at some point, you will get withdrawal symptoms, and those can be really hard to overcome,” Estrada explained to NeuroscienceNews.

“After a lot of opioid exposure, your brain gets rewired to need more drugs. Blocking the activity of the kappa opioid receptor has been shown in animal models to reduce this need to use drugs in the withdrawal period.”

The challenge of this task is in uncovering the drugs that can actually block the activity of a protein, such as the kappa-opioid receptor, in a sea of countless candidates. That’s why Estrada turned to computational tools to make the process more efficient. Estrada is using artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize her drug-finding systems.