Scientists use magnets to deliver cancer-killing 'micro-robots' into the body

“Cancer is such a complex disease, it’s hard to combat it with one weapon,” said Simone Schürle-Finke, a micro-roboticist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich, Switzerland, and one of the authors of the new study.

Schürle-Finke further added that once these newly-engineered microbes reach a tumor, “you basically have a little nano-factory that continues to release molecules that can be toxic to cancer cells.”

An exciting new idea

The researcher came up with the idea of using magnets to guide bacteria when thinking about how inoperable some tumors are because of their inaccessible locations. But there weren’t many bacteria that could be controlled by magnets to reach those destinations.

However, one special group of aquatic bacteria did have this special quality: magnetotactic bacteria. The bacteria use tiny iron crystals produced in their bodies like an internal compass making them susceptible to being guided by a magnetic force.

The tiny robots consist of bacteria. Dr_Microbe/iStock

To test the capacity of these creatures to target cancer cells, Schürle-Finke’s team equipped the bacteria with fluorescent tags and nanoparticles filled with drugs. The result was genetically engineered bacterial robots whose nanoparticles could propel them to release cancer-fighting compounds on cue.

Tested on cancerous mice

Then, they tested the robots on cancerous mice by injecting the bacteria bots into them. They further used an externally generated magnetic field to direct the bacteria toward the mice’s tumors. They were able to achieve this goal with more than three times the precision of the control group which was not exposed to any magnetic field.