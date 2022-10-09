Scientists use gene-edited sheep to treat deadly childhood brain disease

“The effect on families is devastating,” told The Guardian Professor Jonathan Cooper of Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, one of the project’s leaders.

The work began as a collaboration with researchers at Collaborations Pharmaceuticals which had found that mice affected by one form of Batten disease known as CLN1 could be cured with a missing enzyme.

“That was encouraging but we needed to test the treatment in larger brains with a structure more like those of a child,” said another project leader, Professor Tom Wishart, of Edinburgh University’s Roslin Institute, where Dolly the Sheep was cloned in 1996. “You cannot extrapolate straight from mouse experiments to humans. Having an intermediate larger model is important.”

The researchers made use of the gene-editing technique known as a Crispr-Cas9 to produce a version of the gene that results in CLN1 in sheep.

“Sheep ovaries were collected from abattoirs, eggs were removed and fertilized. Crispr reagents were added to make the required changes in CLN1 and the eggs were then implanted into surrogate sheep,” explained Wishart.

The sheep were gene-edited. Natali_Mis/iStock

Now the researchers had a group of sheep carrying the faulty gene.

“These are symptomless carriers, like the parents of Batten disease children,” added Wishart. “From these we could then breed sheep that have two faulty copies. These go on to develop a disease like those children and became the subjects of our therapy trials.”

Batten disease creates havoc in children because they are missing an enzyme made by healthy CLN1 genes. This causes their bodies’ lysosomes, the parts responsible for recycling waste that accumulates in cells, to malfunction.