Secret industry documents reveal ‘forever chemical’ makers concealed health risks

A new study has revealed startling information about the makers of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.

It says makers covered health dangers linked to PFAS (Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances). PFAS are widely used in clothing, household goods, and food products.

These chemicals have recently become a global concern due to their negative impact on humans and animals. Because of their complex chemical nature, they are highly resistant to environmental degradation, earning them the moniker "forever chemicals."

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, accessed highly confidential industry documents, which had been kept secret from the public for nearly 50 years.