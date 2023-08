There are over 60 million people across the globe who regularly endure pain caused by various heart failure symptoms. In order to search for a solution to this problem, scientists recently tested a popular weight loss drug, semaglutide (sold under the name Wegovy), in 529 heart failure patients to see how it affected them.

Until recently, semaglutide was only known for targeting obesity and diabetes. However, the results of the new trial suggest that it can also lessen heart failure symptoms and improve overall heart health by reducing inflammation and blood pressure.

Surprisingly, over 80 percent of heart failure patients in the US also happen to be obese. The findings from the study further shed light on the association between obesity and heart failure.