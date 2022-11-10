Sexual activity could trigger asthma flare-ups, study reveals

The novel study presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting this year in Louisville, Kentucky.

"We wanted to investigate whether case studies on asthma exacerbations mentioned sexual activity as a possible cause,” said Ariel Leung, MD, an ACAAI member and lead author of the study.

“Many people don’t realize that the energy expenditure of sexual activity is about equivalent to walking up two flights of stairs. Reported cases are infrequent, possibly because those suffering an asthma flare may not realize the trigger.”

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy. magicmine/iStock

Honeymoon asthma or allergic reaction

The study compiled the available research on sexual activity as an underdiagnosed cause of asthma flare-ups. The authors looked for a number of terms in the PUBMED database, such as sexual activity, honeymoon asthma or sexual behavior, and allergy or allergic reaction.

“Another possible cause of underreporting of this condition is the intimate nature of the subject,” says allergist A.M. Aminian, MD, an ACAAI member and co-author of the study.

“People may not be comfortable discussing with their allergist an asthma flare that was caused by sex. But allergists are specialists in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of asthma. If anyone would be able to guide a patient in how to avoid an asthma flare in the future, it would be their allergist. When sexual activity-induced asthma is properly identified and treated, allergists are better able to improve their patient’s quality of life."