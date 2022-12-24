4 reasons why you shouldn't mix certain medicines with alcohol

Here’s what you need to know if you’re taking medication over the summer and plan to drink.

Why is this a big deal?

After you take a medicine, it travels to the stomach. From there, your body shuttles it to the liver where the drug is metabolized and broken down before it goes into your bloodstream. Every medicine you take is provided at a dose that takes into account the amount of metabolism that occurs in the liver.

When you drink alcohol, this is also broken down in the liver, and it can affect how much of the drug is metabolized.

Some medicines are metabolized more, which can mean not enough reaches your bloodstream to be effective.

Some medicines are metabolized less. This means you get a much higher dose than intended, which could lead to an overdose. The effects of alcohol (such as sleepiness) can act in addition to similar effects of a medicine.

Whether or not you will have an interaction, and what interaction you have, depends on many factors. These include the medicine you are taking, the dose, how much alcohol you drink, your age, genes, sex, and overall health.

Women, older people and people with liver issues are more likely to have a drug interaction with alcohol.

Which medicines don’t mix well with alcohol?

Many medicines interact with alcohol regardless of whether they are prescribed by your doctor or bought over the counter, such as herbal medicines.

1. Medicines + alcohol = drowsiness, coma, death

Drinking alcohol and taking a medicine that depresses the central nervous system to reduce arousal and stimulation can have additive effects. Together, these can make you extra drowsy, slow your breathing and heart rate, and, in extreme cases, lead to coma and death. These effects are more likely if you use more than one of this type of medicine.