A single dose of magic mushrooms’ psilocybin treats severe depression

According to the study, the randomized, double-blind trial comprised 233 patients who took the doses in various degrees: a 0.00088 ounce (25-milligram), 0.00035 ounces (10mg), and 3.5274e-5 ounce (1mg) dose of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, administered along with psychological support. Researchers found that participants who took the highest dosage reported a greater reduction in levels of depression three weeks after taking the dose compared to those who took the lowest 1mg dose.

However, the groups reported side effects such as headaches, nausea, and thoughts around suicide, and support must always be on hand.

The trial gives hope to around 100 million people suffering from "treatment-resistant" depression

The study reports that approximately 100 million people in the world suffer from 'treatment-resistant' depression, meaning they are immune to at least two antidepressant treatments for their major depressive disorder.

"This can lead to a variety of other problems that seriously impact patients and the people around them. Treatment options are often limited and come with troublesome side effects or stigma. Therefore, new paradigms of treatment are needed, and clinical research of new treatments is important," Dr. James Rucker, co-lead Psychoactive Trials Group at King's IoPPN and consultant psychiatrist at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement published by the institution.

"Psilocybin therapy may be a new paradigm of treatment, but this needs to be tested in clinical trials."

Three weeks after having the drug, along with a couple of therapy sessions, one-third of the group went into rapid remission, i.e., 29 percent of the group who were administered the 25mg dose of psilocybin. One in three was found to be no longer depressed at the end of the trial, and one in five felt a significant improvement at 12 weeks.