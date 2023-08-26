Sleep apnea may also cause strokes, find new studies

As if struggling to sleep is not tough enough, now there is more bad news on the horizon.

Sleep apnea has already been found to increase the risks of cancer and now two new studies are indicating it may be connected to increased chances of strokes.

This is according to a report by The Guardian published on Friday.

The article highlights new findings being presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology.

Atrial fibrillations and strokes

In the new research, Stanford University researchers examined approximately 1.7 million people aged 20 to 50 over a period of 10 years and reported that those already suffering from sleep apnea were five times more prone to developing atrial fibrillation, caused by extremely fast and irregular beats from the upper chambers of the heart, and 60 percent more prone to having a stroke, a condition that occurs when there's a change in how blood flows through the brain.