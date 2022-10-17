A small wireless implant could help kill deadly brain tumors

The implant in question is activated remotely and heats up nanoparticles injected into the tumor to start off the killing spree of cancer cells.

The research was published in Nature Nanotechnology in August.

The researchers treated mice with brain tumors for 15 minutes of daily treatment for over 15 days, and recorded significantly increased survival times.

"The nanoparticles help us target the treatment to only the tumor, so the side effects will be relatively less compared with chemotherapy and radiation," said Hamed Arami, Ph.D., co-lead author of the paper.

Photothermal treatments, which use light to heat up nanoparticles while fighting brain tumors, are nothing new; however, they can only be applied during surgeries while the tumor is exposed to the light source.

The late Sam Gambhir, MD, former chair of radiology at Stanford Medicine and a pioneer in molecular imaging contacted Ada Poon, Ph.D., a Stanford University associate professor of electrical engineering to come up with a new fashion that'll help fight brain tumors without baring the brain.

"When I got that email from Sam, I saw that what he wanted to do was really aligned with what our lab is focusing on, which is using electronics to treat diseases," Poon said.