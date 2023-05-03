Doctors detect world's smallest skin cancer in the US, enter Guinness record

Doctors have been able to detect the world's smallest skin cancer on a woman's cheek in Portland, Oregon. The cancerous 'spot' is only 0.025 inches (0.65 millimeters) long and barely visible to the naked eye.

Following a thorough examination, a team of dermatologists at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) confirmed that this tiny spot on the cheek was, in fact, a melanoma — a type of skin cancer.

With this confirmation, the OHSU team's "smallest detected skin cancer" has made its way to the Guinness World Record.

Joanna Ludzik, M.D., Ph.D., and Alexander Witkowski, M.D., Ph.D., receive official certification from Guinness World Records judge Andrew Glass as OHSU patient Christy Staats looks on. OHSU/Christine Torres Hicks

How was the spot detected?

Confirming the micro-skin cancer was a difficult task for doctors, who used cutting-edge non-invasive technology to reach this conclusion.