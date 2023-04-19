Trending
Shell electric ferry
Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd
Electric seaglider prototype
Rechargeable edible battery
Meet AutoGPT
NASA's moon base network

Breakthrough: Smart earpiece can rewire 'brain's software', enabling quick recovery for stroke patients

"It’s like we’re reconfiguring the brain’s software: stimulating the nerve promotes neuroplasticity, aids the formation of new synapses, and supports the relearning of physical actions."
Deena Theresa
| Apr 19, 2023 10:50 AM EST
Created: Apr 19, 2023 10:50 AM EST
health
Representational image.
Representational image.

peterschreiber.media/iStock 

How does an individual recover from a stroke? The process is long and strenuous.

Studies say that strokes are the number one cause of "persistent physical impairment" among adults. Simple tasks like walking and eating are hard to perform. Stroke damages regions essential for making movements in the brain. The inability to do basic actions stem from this.

To recover, patients must undergo an expensive operation performed under a general anesthetic. A stimulation device is implanted under the skin. Regions of the brain damaged by stroke can be rehabilitated by stimulating the vagus nerve of the brain. This helps stroke patients regain their movements faster, but they need to wait a whole year for this procedure.

In what sounds like good news, ETH researchers Paulius Viskaitis and Dane Donegan have developed a new system, an earpiece, that can make vagus nerve stimulation easier and available much faster.

"Our earpiece emits subtle electrical impulses to activate the nerve in the outer ear, thus eliminating the need for a surgical procedure," Viskaitis, who was recently awarded an ETH Zurich Pioneer Fellowship to help him bring the technology to market, said in a statement.

An easier and more efficient way to relearn physical actions

Years ago, Donegan had proved that stimulating the vagus nerve wasn't the only factor. He demonstrated that electrical impulses are more effective if administered while patients are trying to do the tasks that were found difficult to perform since their stroke.

The timing is crucial here. It helps the "brain rewire motor neural circuits to compensate for malfunctions in regions damaged by the stroke," according to the release.

"It’s like we’re reconfiguring the brain’s software: stimulating the nerve promotes neuroplasticity, aids the formation of new synapses, and supports the relearning of physical actions," Donegan said.

A physical therapist must be on hand to manually operate the stimulator in the current implanted sensor treatment. The ETH researchers have a remedy for this also.

They have developed a movement sensor that works like a smartwatch. Stroke patients wear this sensor wherever their motor function is impaired. Thanks to special software, the sensor analyses the arm's movements in real-time and conveys the same to the earpiece when the patient moves their arm well.

This, in turn, triggers stimulation of the vagus nerve, and the brain recalls the correct sequence of movements faster, just like reinforcement learning.

Stroke patients can easily use the technology without professional supervision. Viskaitis and Donegan want to launch an ETH spin-off and move ahead with tests on healthy people, after which they will proceed with the first clinical study.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/cbW6rdYyZEPSehT4QToisjc8X7o83YAgu9tT7maE.jpg
Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now home to dozen of coastal species, finds study
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/02/image/jpeg/GfIH4iN7OMbcuMVtFQecKvVXul6NXyhEQqZS3cpS.jpg
Dawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/3gG948kkOV/istock-639533814.jpg
Researchers discover people are using the internet for sex
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/08/image/jpeg/WYCLoBXYRmtgjfSyvcgWCsFq7u0zYlSmAFL2k65I.jpg
Creator of groundbreaking "UFO patents" explains inventions in rare interview
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/28/image/png/E48eImebSyhEoq9u9uBWqOpB9n60ITDnlTmnSP1d.png
How a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion people
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ZKwJ0Vq5GM/untitled-1-15.jpg
A 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricity
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/eFLN8anCi0xVcc69GRjime1DwyyULhtlGwKapQ5r.jpg
Scientists discover new type of uranium isotope with a half-life of 40 minutes
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/uNzFptbqrdpTJRvUiKRt6IyBkvDoJWXCLdo69Y5Y.jpg
Sloth visits Jupiter JUICE mission launch, becomes star
More Stories
scienceThe unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?
Baba Tamim| 9/26/2022
scienceThe great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years later
Matthew S. Williams| 9/13/2022
cultureDigital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
Ameya Paleja| 11/15/2022