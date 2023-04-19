Breakthrough: Smart earpiece can rewire 'brain's software', enabling quick recovery for stroke patients

How does an individual recover from a stroke? The process is long and strenuous.

Studies say that strokes are the number one cause of "persistent physical impairment" among adults. Simple tasks like walking and eating are hard to perform. Stroke damages regions essential for making movements in the brain. The inability to do basic actions stem from this.

To recover, patients must undergo an expensive operation performed under a general anesthetic. A stimulation device is implanted under the skin. Regions of the brain damaged by stroke can be rehabilitated by stimulating the vagus nerve of the brain. This helps stroke patients regain their movements faster, but they need to wait a whole year for this procedure.

In what sounds like good news, ETH researchers Paulius Viskaitis and Dane Donegan have developed a new system, an earpiece, that can make vagus nerve stimulation easier and available much faster.

"Our earpiece emits subtle electrical impulses to activate the nerve in the outer ear, thus eliminating the need for a surgical procedure," Viskaitis, who was recently awarded an ETH Zurich Pioneer Fellowship to help him bring the technology to market, said in a statement.

An easier and more efficient way to relearn physical actions

Years ago, Donegan had proved that stimulating the vagus nerve wasn't the only factor. He demonstrated that electrical impulses are more effective if administered while patients are trying to do the tasks that were found difficult to perform since their stroke.