Nearly ninety thousand people in the US are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, a study determined in 2022. The Parkinsons Foundation says that the statistics represent a steep rise of 50 percent compared to the previously estimated sixty thousand annually.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body (tremors), slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles according to the National Health Service (NHS).

A new study claims that neurological disease can now be detected through smart watches sever years before the symptoms begin to show.

AI-backed smartwatch

Scientists collected data over seven years from the high-tech AI-powered watch by measuring the study’s participants' speed of movement.