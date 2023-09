For decades, scientists have researched the implications of smoking and its impact on the human body. Past research has determined that tobacco smoking affects the biophysical parameters of the skin, including the thickness and density of the dermis, epidermis, and nasolabial folds.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, smoking tobacco may lead to changes in skin thickness and density, as well as potentially contribute to the development of facial wrinkles.

In the latest developments, scientists conducted a detailed study investigating the relationship between smoking status and aging in individuals. They analyzed the data from 472,174 participants in the UK Biobank.