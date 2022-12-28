South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) confirmed on Monday that the patient was indeed infected with Naegleria fowleri.

Previous to his death, he showed symptoms of meningitis, such as headaches, fever, vomiting, slurred speech, and stiffness of the neck. The symptoms began the evening of his arrival from Thailand.

He was transferred to an emergency room the next day, but there was little health professionals could do for the man who was already infected.

He was pronounced dead on December 21. Tests conducted following his death confirmed he was suffering from a Naegleria fowleri infection.

The KDCA did not share the exact route of transmission of this specific case but said that swimming in contaminated water or nasal rinsing with unsafe water are the leading causes of infection.

Cerebrospinal fluid smear containing Naegleria fowleri. Dr_ Microbe/iStock

How is the infection transmitted?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose.

“This typically happens when people go swimming, diving, or when they put their heads under fresh water, like in lakes and rivers. The amoeba then travels up the nose to the brain, where it destroys the brain tissue and causes a devastating infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). PAM is almost always fatal,” adds the organization.

Chances of the amoeba resting in bodies of water increase, especially during the warmer months of July, August, and September.