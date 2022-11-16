Sperm concentration has declined 51 percent in the last 46 years, finds global study

What did the study find?

The study, a meta-analysis of data collected from 223 studies conducted on semen samples collected between the years 1973 and 2018, found that, on average, sperm concentration fell from an estimated 101.2 million per ml in 1973 to 49 million per ml in 2018. This is a drop of 51.6 percent in 46 years. Total sperm count during the same period fell by a whopping 62.3 percent.

Previous studies have shown that fertility rates drop when the sperm concentration falls below 40 million per ml. While the average human male may not have yet reached this mark, researchers are of the view that the number of males who have now fallen below this threshold has likely increased.

Looking at the available data, researchers were able to quantify the rate of drop in sperm concentrations and found it to be 1.16 percent. Interestingly, analysis of the data since the year 2000 showed that the rate of decline has accelerated to 2.64 percent per year since.

Decline in sperm count over the years Human Reproduction Update

What are its implications for humanity?

The study conducted only looked at the trends in sperm count and concentrations and not the reasons behind their decline. Experts suggest that a mix of environmental factors and lifestyle choices might be the reason behind such drastic reductions.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals can affect a fetus while it is still in the womb, while habits like smoking, drinking, and a poor diet throughout our lifetimes could also be causative agents for the condition.

This is likely affecting couples who are trying to conceive and may already be past their prime when it comes to fertility. Working adults often postpone having children well until they are into their late 30s or even 40s, sometimes even encouraged by workplaces.