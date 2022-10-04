Stanford researchers produce a groundbreaking cancer-fighting compound

EBC-46 had recently entered into human clinical trials after its extremely high success rate in treating a kind of cancer in dogs.

Technically called tigilanol tiglate, the compound works by promoting a localized immune response against tumors. This response breaks apart the tumor’s blood vessels and kills its cancerous cells.

Now, given its incredibly complicated structure, EBC-46 was synthetically inaccessible - the path to produce it in a laboratory was nonexistent. However, Stanford researchers brilliantly demonstrated, for the very first time, how to chemically transform an abundant, plant-based starting material into EBC-46.

"We are very excited to report the first scalable synthesis of EBC-46," Paul Wender, the Francis W. Bergstrom Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, professor of chemistry and, by courtesy, of chemical and systems biology at Stanford, and corresponding author of the study, said in a statement. "Being able to make EBC-46 in the lab really opens up tremendous research and clinical opportunities."

The study appeared in Nature Chemistry.

Producing the cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. Paul A. Wender et al, Nature Chemistry

A 75 percent cure rate after a single injection and an 88 percent rate after a second dose

In nature, tigilanol tiglate appears in the seeds of the pink fruit of the blushwood tree, Fontainea picrosperma. These seeds, when ingested, can trigger vomiting and diarrhea, so marsupials such as musky-rat kangaroos avoid them when eating blushwood fruit.

The compound initially turned up through an automated drug candidate screening process by QBiotics, an Australian company. In 2020, both the European Medicines Agency and the Food and Drug Administration in the United States approved an EBC-46–based medication, sold under the brand name Stelfonta, to treat mast cell cancer, the most common skin tumor in dogs.

A study revealed a 75 percent cure rate after a single injection and an 88 percent rate after a second dose. Since then, clinical trials have commenced for skin, head and neck, and soft tissue cancers in humans.