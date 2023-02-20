Stem cell therapy for leukemia has been shown to suppress HIV

For the last four years, the patient has even stopped taking anti-retroviral therapy, which is the regular treatment given to a patient to keep the HIV virus under control. Still, he is able to live a healthy life.

“I was diagnosed with HIV in 2008. Today, I am all the more proud of my worldwide team of doctors who succeeded in curing me of HIV-1 and, at the same time, of course, of leukemia,” said the patient who participated in the study.

HSCT for long-term HIV suppression

HSCT is a stem cell therapy that involves the transfer of immature blood-forming stem cells from a healthy person to a patient’s bone marrow whose own stem cells are no longer functional. Apart from resuming normal blood production in the body and treating leukemia, the transferred stem cells also comprise special Δ32 mutations.

These mutations make the cells immune to HIV-1 infection and therefore have the potential to provide remission of both HIV and blood cancer. According to the researchers, the virus count drops down to such levels as a result of the Δ32 HSCT that it becomes undetectable, and this is what has happened in their patient’s body.

The patient, who is now 53 years old, underwent HSCT in 2012, and in November 2018, his anti-retroviral therapy was discontinued. Four years have passed since he stopped living on any treatment, and until now, no HIV has been detected in his body. Surprisingly, the leukemia treatment freed him from both blood cancer and HIV-1.