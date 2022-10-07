In a landmark clinical trial, world’s first stem cell therapy treats spina bifida before birth

The clinical trial, which was launched in the spring of 2021, seemed like a lifeline to Emily, one that she couldn't refuse. She and baby Robbie were the first to undergo the groundbreaking treatment. A year down, both mom and baby are home and in great health.

Today, three babies in total have been born after receiving spina bifida treatment combining surgery with stem cells. They will be monitored by the research team until 30 months of age to fully assess the procedure’s safety and effectiveness. Thirty-five patients will be treated in total.

Surgeons made a small opening in the mother's uterus and floated the fetus up to that incision point to expose its spine and the spina bifida defect. UC Davis Health

"I’ve been working toward this day for almost 25 years now," Diana Farmer, the world’s first woman fetal surgeon, professor, and chair of surgery at UC Davis Health and principal investigator on the study, said in a press release.

If Robbie had remained untreated, she was expected to be born with leg paralysis.

Combining surgery with stem cells in a landmark treatment

Spina bifida, also known as myelomeningocele, occurs when spinal tissue fails to merge properly during the early stages of pregnancy. Often diagnosed through ultrasound, the birth defect can lead to a range of lifelong cognitive, mobility, urinary, and bowel disabilities. It affects 1,500 to 2,000 children in the U.S. every year. While there’s no cure for spina bifida, surgery after birth can improve the symptoms in some cases.

Farmer and bioengineer Aijun Wang and their research team at UC Davis have been working on their novel approach using stem cells in fetal surgery for more than 10 years. Over that time, with animal modeling, the team demonstrated that the treatment could prevent the paralysis associated with spina bifida.

The stem cells work to repair and restore damaged spinal tissue, much beyond what surgery can accomplish alone.