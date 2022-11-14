Still lifting weights? Why lowering weights is the key to boosting muscle strength

In collaboration with researchers from Niigata University and Nishi Kyushu University in Japan and Brazil’s Londrina State University, the team at ECU recruited three groups of people to perform different types of dumbbell curls twice a week for five weeks.

One group performed both concentric (lifting weights) and eccentric contractions (lowering weights). Another focused exclusively on concentric contractions, and the third group performed only eccentric contractions. An inactive group served as a control group.

Lowering weights is better than lifting them

Results showed that those who only lowered the weights saw the same muscle improvements as participants who both raised and lowered the weights – despite doing just half the number of reps. Even more interesting is that the eccentric-only group exhibited greater increases in muscle thickness, 7.2% compared to 5.4% seen in the concentric-eccentric group.

The ECU’s Professor Ken Nosaka explains that these findings show that focusing on “eccentric” muscle contractions, where activated muscles lengthen, is more important when it comes to increasing the strength and size of one’s muscles, as opposed to the volume.

“We already know only one eccentric muscle contraction a day can increase muscle strength if it is performed five days a week — even if it’s only three seconds a day — but concentric (lifting a weight) or isometric muscle contraction (holding a weight) does not provide such an effect,” said study author Professor Ken Nosaka.

“This latest study shows we can be far more efficient in the time we spend exercising and still see significant results by focusing on eccentric muscle contractions. In the case of a dumbbell curl, many people may believe the lifting action provides the most benefit or at least some benefit, but we found concentric muscle contractions contributed little to the training effects.”