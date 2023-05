Imagine a future where patients with diabetes can produce their insulin, eliminating the need for daily injections. It would even mean eliminating diabetes as a disease itself.

This dream may become a reality thanks to a groundbreaking discovery involving stem cells derived from the human stomach. Researchers have successfully transformed these stomach stem cells into insulin-producing cells that respond to changes in blood glucose levels, mimicking the behavior of healthy pancreatic cells. This breakthrough holds immense potential for revolutionizing diabetes treatment.

Type 1 diabetes, which affects millions worldwide, is believed to be caused by an autoimmune response where the body mistakenly attacks and destroys the pancreas' beta cells responsible for insulin production. For years, scientists have been searching for a way to replace these lost cells using stem cells.