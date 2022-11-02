According to a new study, poor quality sleep could increase the risk of glaucoma

Glaucoma is an eye condition that causes light-sensitive cells in the optic nerves to become damaged. The condition can worsen if it’s not treated early, leading to irreversible blindness. The research team stated that high-risk individuals should be checked for glaucoma.

The study

The study was part of the UK Biobank research, which is biomedical database resource that contains health information from UK participants.

In the study, 409,053 participants were recruited between 2006 and 2010. The researchers followed up with the participants to find out who received a diagnosis of glaucoma. Participants were monitored until March 2021. A few individuals were not considered for the study due to being diagnosed with glaucoma before recruitment, having no information on sleep behavior, or reporting laser treatment for the disease.

The participants recruited for the study were between the ages of 40 to 69 years old during the 2006-2010 time period of the study, and they had given information on their sleeping behaviors and patterns.

Sleep patterns that consisted of seven to nine hours of sleep were considered the normal variable, while anything outside this range was considered too much or too little sleep. The severity of insomnia —trouble falling or staying asleep through the night— was classified as never/sometimes or usually on a questionnaire given to participants in the study.

Results

Researchers retrieved information on participants through questionnaires taken prior to recruitment for the study. This included background information on each participant, such as age, sex, race, lifestyle, educational attainment and weight. The average age of all participants was 57 years old. During the monitoring period of nearly 11 years, researchers found 8,690 cases of glaucoma. Those who had the disease were older and more likely to be male, chronic smokers and had a higher rate of high blood pressure or diabetes than those who did not have the glaucoma diagnosis.