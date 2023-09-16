Study reveals neonatal kidneys can ease organ shortage

A new study presented at the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress 2023 shows that using kidneys from newborns who have died could offer a life-saving solution to the growing problem of organ scarcity.

The researchers analyzed the data on neonatal deaths in the US and the long-term outcomes of these kidneys after being transplanted into adults. They also explored the ethical and social implications of this procedure.

As per the press release, the study found that out of the 21,000 infants who died in 2020, more than 12,000 were potential organ donors. However, neonatal organ donation is not widely practiced or accepted in many countries.