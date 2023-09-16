Study reveals neonatal kidneys can ease organ shortage

Study reveals neonatal kidneys can ease organ shortageThe study found that out of the 21,000 infants who died in 2020, more than 12,000 were potential organ donors.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 16, 2023 05:03 PM ESTCreated: Sep 16, 2023 05:03 PM ESThealthHuman Kidneys - Medical Illustration.Credits: peterschreiber.media/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. A new study presented at the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress 2023 shows that using kidneys from newborns who have died could offer a life-saving solution to the growing problem of organ scarcity.The researchers analyzed the data on neonatal deaths in the US and the long-term outcomes of these kidneys after being transplanted into adults. They also explored the ethical and social implications of this procedure.As per the press release, the study found that out of the 21,000 infants who died in 2020, more than 12,000 were potential organ donors. However, neonatal organ donation is not widely practiced or accepted in many countries. Previous studies have shown that kidneys from pediatric donors can work well in adults. Neonatal kidneys can grow and function better than living donor kidneys in the long run (>25 years).Dr Dai Nghiem, the lead author of the study, says, “We believe that neonatal kidney transplantation offers a ‘game-changing’ solution to the organ shortage crisis. This study looked at the US alone, but if you replicate the findings across the globe then we have a huge untapped pool of available organs that can be used for transplants.The ethical questionIndeed, pediatric organ donation poses unique ethical complexities, especially when dealing with newborn organs. Certainly, Dr. Dai Nghiem acknowledges that organ donation in children presents distinct ethical and societal issues when compared to those in adults. For family members and healthcare providers, choosing to donate can be an emotionally complex decision, particularly when it involves the organs of a newborn. There is also a level of apprehension within the transplant community about the procedure's challenging and experimental aspects.However, Dr. Dai Nghiem maintains a hopeful outlook. By exchanging information among top medical centers, the goal is to alleviate these concerns and focus on this often-neglected group of possible donors.Professor Gabriel Oniscu, ESOT President-Elect and Co-Chair of the ESOT Congress 2023, comments, “While respecting the emotional and sensitive nature of this issue and the ongoing ethical and legal considerations, the study’s findings highlight the importance of recognizing neonates as potential organ donors. To achieve this, every European country must have specific pediatric donation protocols that include neonatal organ donation procedures. This proactive approach aims to raise awareness among Neonatal Intensive Care Unit professionals about the possibilities of neonatal donation, and encourage discussions with parents that could help save many lives.”Founded 40 years ago, ESOT has been a catalyst in propelling organ transplantation science forward. Hosting biennial congresses that draw around 3,500 global experts, it remains a nexus for scientific exploration and collaboration. As this year’s Congress wraps up, it's clear that the neonatal kidney transplantation study could be a turning point, not just for ESOT, but for the millions grappling with the life-or-death urgency of organ shortages. 