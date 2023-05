Have you ever considered the potential health risks associated with your mobile phone? Our phones are digital devices emitting multiple radiations, and it doesn’t help that we always use them constantly.

A new study conducted by the UK Biobank suggests that there may be a link between mobile phone use and hypertension. This study, which involved over 212,000 participants without prior hypertension, found that those who used their mobile phones at least once weekly to make or receive calls had a significantly higher risk of developing new-onset hypertension.

During the experiment for 12 years, 13,984 participants developed new-onset hypertension. The researchers found that compared to mobile phone non-users, mobile phone users had a hazard ratio of 1.07, with a 95 percent confidence interval of 1.01-1.12. This means the risk of developing hypertension was 7 percent higher in mobile phone users than non-users.