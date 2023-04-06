A bitter sweet find: sugar leads to 83 negative health effects

The study was published Wednesday in the journal The BMJ.

“Significant harmful associations between dietary sugar consumption and 18 endocrine/metabolic outcomes, 10 cardiovascular outcomes, seven cancer outcomes, and 10 other outcomes (neuropsychiatric, dental, hepatic, osteal, and allergic) were detected,” noted the authors in their research.

“Moderate quality evidence suggested that the highest versus lowest dietary sugar consumption was associated with increased body weight (sugar-sweetened beverages) (class IV evidence) and ectopic fatty accumulation (added sugars) (class IV evidence).”

The authors focused on free sugars, in other words, those added during the processing of foods, packaged as table sugar and other sweeteners, and those naturally occurring in food products such as syrups and honey, amongst others.

Reducing sugar intake

They recommended a significant reduction in sugar intake.

“Reducing the consumption of free sugars or added sugars to below 25 g/day (approximately 6 teaspoons/day) and limiting the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to less than one serving/week (approximately 200-355 mL/week) are recommended to reduce the adverse effect of sugars on health,” they wrote in the study.