One out of every five thousand women in the UK without a functioning womb which makes it challenging for them to conceive genetically related babies.

While this is the first transplant of its kind carried out in the UK, nearly 100 similar transplants have been performed worldwide, resulting in the birth of about 50 babies. The first successful womb transplant occurred in 2013 in Gothenburg, a city in Sweden.

Watch Sweden's first successful birth in a transplanted womb:

Sister supports sister

A 34-year-old woman who wishes to keep her identity anonymous was born with a rare condition, Type 1 Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) where the uterus is absent but ovaries are functioning. She has successfully received a womb transplant from her 40-year-old sister who donated the organ in early 2023.