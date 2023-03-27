Sweat odors from other people treats social anxiety? Yes, finds study

This could make it challenging to live a typical life without overthinking social interactions.

Now, researchers demonstrated in a pilot trial that patients who underwent mindfulness therapy while exposed to human 'chemo-signals,' or what we generally refer to as body odor, derived from underarm sweat from volunteers, experienced less social anxiety.

Sweat samples were taken from volunteers as they watched brief movie clips that were selected to evoke specific emotional states, such as fear or happiness. This was done to determine whether the particular emotions felt while perspiring impacted the treatment differently.

After collecting the sweat, researchers gathered 48 women, ages 15 to 35, who suffered from social anxiety and separated them into three groups of 16.

"We found that the women in the group exposed to sweat from people who had been watching funny or fearful movies responded better to mindfulness therapy than those who hadn't been exposed," said Ms. Elisa Vigna of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm while presenting the results at the European Congress of Psychiatry in Paris.

She highlighted that the team had been surprised by their discovery that the treatment results were unaffected by the emotional state of the individual who created the sweat. In other words, joyful people produced the same effect as someone who had just watched a scary movie clip.