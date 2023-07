A pair of new drugs on the market this year may prove to be a turning point for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and experts are urging regulators to speed approval for the new drugs to allow patients in the early stages of the disease to benefit from them.

Researchers working on Eli Lilly’s donanemab presented findings this week from a historic study of about 1,800 participants that confirms earlier reporting in May that early-stage Alzheimer’s disease progression can be slowed by as much as 35%. Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, was shown last year to slow the progression of the disease by about 27% and was approved for use in the US this month.