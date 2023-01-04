Scientists developed synthetic tissue that restores erectile function in pigs

“We largely foresaw the problems and results of the ATA construction process, but we were still surprised by the results in the animal experiments, where the penis regained normal erection immediately after the use of ATA,” Xuetao Shi, a researcher at the South China University of Technology in Guangzhou, China, and an author of the study, said in a press release.

“The greatest advantage of the ATA we report is that it achieves tissue-like functions by mimicking the microstructure of natural tissues,” he added. “This design approach is not limited to the biomimetic design of tunica albuginea tissues but can be extended to many other load-bearing tissues.”

Focusing on previously-neglected problems related to male reproductive health

Shi and his team shifted their focus to producing biomaterials to address problems related to male reproductive health, such as erectile dysfunction, infertility, and Peyronie's disease, which is a condition of having an abnormal curve of the penis.

Approximately half of the men between the ages of 40 and 70 have some sort of erectile dysfunction, and an estimated five percent have Peyronie's disease, in which scar tissue grows in the tunica albuginea, causing pain and a variety of other symptoms.