Tea and wine may slow down memory decline, study reveals

961 people with an age average of 81

The study employed 961 people, according to a press release. At an age average of 81 without dementia, the subjects were asked to fill out a questionnaire about how often they consume certain foods. Additionally, they underwent yearly cognitive and memory tests that involved recalling lists of words, remembering numbers, and putting them in the correct order.

In addition, questions regarding their level of education, how much time they spent exercising, and how much time they spent doing mentally stimulating activities like reading and playing games were asked. They were followed for an average of seven years.

And then, the subjects were split into five equal groups based on how many flavonols they had in their diets.

The study population had an average dietary intake of total flavonols of about 10 mg per day, compared to the average amount of flavonols consumed by US adults, which ranges from 16 to 20 milligrams (mg) per day. The highest group ingested an average of 15 mg per day, which is about equivalent to one cup of dark leafy greens, whereas the lowest group consumed only approximately 5 mg daily.

The research team utilized an overall global cognition score that represented the results of 19 cognitive tests to determine rates of cognitive decline. For those with no cognitive issues, the average score was 0.5; for those with mild cognitive impairment, it was 0.2; and for those with Alzheimer's disease, it was -0.5.