A new technology is helping cancer patients swallow

A new report by CBC News published on Sunday is revealing the introduction of a new type of technology that is helping cancer patients swallow.

The new innovation is from Edmonton company True Angle and is called Mobili-T, short for Mobile Therapist. It helps patients with dysphagia, the medical term for those who have difficulty with the act of eating and swallowing.

Jana Rieger, CEO of True Angle, conceived of the idea while working as a clinician scientist helping patients who had head and neck cancer and as a result had trouble eating and swallowing.

"It's a very emotionally and physically taxing problem to have," Rieger told CBC News.

"It's terrible to hear, when you think about what food does for us as human beings, how much joy and pleasure it brings.”

The news outlet highlights the story of one patient who was greatly helped by Mobili-T.

A happy patient

David Jamieson struggled with dysphagia after he was diagnosed with head and neck cancer about two years ago and doctors cut an opening from his ear to his neck on the left side of his face in order to extract a three-centimeter tumor and other lymph nodes.