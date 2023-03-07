Breakthrough 'temperature-stable' tuberculosis vaccine in early trials

The vaccine combines various proteins from the bacterium that causes TB

AAHI's TB vaccine is a freeze-dried formulation that combines various proteins from Mycobacterium tuberculosis into a fusion protein known as "ID93." Containing a unique immune-stimulating adjuvant called "GLA-SE," the vaccine can be safely stored at elevated temperatures, approximately 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 °C), for several months.

The new freeze-dried TB vaccine candidate presented in a single vial was found to generate a more robust immune response than administration of the same vaccine using separate vials of antigen and liquid adjuvant formulation.

Scientists reported positive results for a tuberculosis vaccine. AAHI

The trial assessed the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the temperature-stable, freeze-dried, and single-vial vaccine candidate compared to the previous version of the vaccine, which was presented in two vials and had shown encouraging results in Phase 2 clinical trials.

The results of the trial have shown that the new vaccine is safe and well-tolerated, and it produced measurable cellular and antibody responses. The temperature-stable version of the vaccine also generated higher levels of antibodies in the blood compared to the previous non-stable version.

However, the researchers warned that the results are not enough to definitively prove which vaccine provides the most protection against TB.