Thawed ancient pathogens might unleash global chaos

New research shows how dramatic the release of ancient pathogens from thawing ice and permafrost can be for Earth’s ecosystem, even under extremely conservative modeling.

The revival of long-frozen bacteria isn’t some far-fetched idea either. Specimens procured from an ice core that had been bored into an ice cap on the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau in 2003 were more than 750,000 years old and were successfully reanimated.

In 2014, a giant Pithovirus sibericum, one of the more recent so-called zombie viruses, was resurrected from Siberian permafrost that had been frozen for 30,000 years.

A 2016 anthrax outbreak in western Siberia, leading to the death of thousands of reindeer and affecting many people, was traced back to thawing spores of Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium responsible for anthrax, within the Siberian permafrost.