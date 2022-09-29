The FDA’s new healthy foods guidance means you can finally eat more cereal

Chronic disease from diet

There are many types of chronic diseases from eating the wrong foods. This includes cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, which are the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. Also, obesity-related conditions can be a danger to one’s overall health well-being. These conditions include stroke, heart diseases and certain cancers.

More than 80% of Americans aren't eating enough fruits, vegetables and dairy, the FDA states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity for adults increased from 1999-2000 through 2017-March 2020, from 30.5% to 41.9%, respectively. More recently, the number of U.S. states with high adult obesity rates has more than doubled. Studies have shown that eating healthier foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, can be one important factor in preventing obesity and improving nutrition and health.

“Nutrition is key to improving our nation’s health,” said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the FDA Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “Healthy food can lower our risk for chronic disease. But too many people may not know what constitutes "healthy" food.”

New conditions for the “healthy” food label

The criteria consist of two standards that must be met. The new labeling proposal would make sure packages labeled as “healthy” contain a certain amount of food from at least one of the food groups suggested by dietary guidelines, or subgroups such as fruits or vegetables. In addition, the food would have to follow specific limits on certain nutrients, like sodium, added sugars and saturated fat.