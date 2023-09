Blue light from screens is often pointed to as bad for our sleep.

This has led to a growing market for blue light-blocking glasses.

But do these glasses really work? Let's find out.

Blue light is a type of visible light that is naturally emitted by the sun and artificially by LED-based screens, such as the ones on modern tablets, flat-screen TVs, smartphones, laptops, etc.

According to a report by DataReportal, the average American spent just under 7 hours a day in front of screens in 2021, almost an hour more per day that in 2013. In the case of Gen Z, they spend up to 9 hours per day in front of screens.

This means that we are exposed to a lot of blue light, and this is believed to put us at a higher risk of vision problems and sleep disruption.