The science behind picking your nose – The Blueprint

- Picking your nose could put you at risk of Alzheimer's and dementia
- But we’re not the only ones at it, 11 other primates do the same thing
- It can spread bacteria such as Staphylococcus, but might mean you have less dental cavities
Last week, in a world-first, new research found that picking your nose could cause your eventual (albeit slow) demise. No, really.
Research published by Griffith University in Australia found that, in mice, bacteria can travel through the olfactory nerve in the nose and into the brain, where they create markers that are a tell-tale sign of Alzheimer's disease.
