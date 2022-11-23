The world's largest Alzheimer's study has made a gene discovery that could lead to treatments

The study was published on Nov. 21 in the journal Nature Genetics.

Researchers from across the globe compared data that involved 32,558 genetic codes from both patients who had Alzheimer’s disease, and healthy participants. For the study, 16,036 individuals had Alzheimer’s disease and 16,522 individuals did not have AD.

New mutations found within genes that could cause Alzheimer's

The study found various new genes and certain mutations within those genes that can lead to the onset of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The new genes contain mutations that are rare, but also detrimental. These mutations were found in the genes called ATP8B4 and ABCA1, both of which could potentially lead to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. They also discovered a genetic alternation — gene abnormality — in the gene known as ADAM10.

Researchers believe that the study allows them to assess variance in the immune system and brain processing. "These findings point us towards very specific processing in the brain, which includes differences in the brain's immune system and how the brain processes cholesterol. These differences impact brain functioning and leads to the development of Alzheimer's disease,” said Julie Williams, a professor, director of the Dementia Research Institute at Cardiff University, and a co-author on the study.

Exome sequencing data is used to identify variants of AD

In most assessments of AD, researchers used genome-wide association studies (GWAS), which are observational tests that look at all of the genetic information within DNA to find connections. However, GWAS does not catch the risk from rare variants of mutations. The researchers for this study used exome sequencing data to identify variants that cause Alzheimer’s disease. The statistics from exome sequencing is smaller than GWAS and allows for researchers to identify rare mutations.