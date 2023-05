Asking an AI chatbot to give a rundown on Napoleonic wars is fine. But using a chatbot service for a therapy session?

Even ChatGPT suggests going to a traditional mental health practitioner when you pour your heart out to the AI – perhaps because the most important element of therapy is the client-therapist relationship.

But one of the biggest hurdles people face in their quest to get the best mental health service is the lack of abled practitioners. The demand is high, and good psychologists often don't have the capacity to see new patients.

There was a survey conducted last year by the American Psychological Association which found that six in 10 practitioners in the U.S. don’t have openings for new patients.