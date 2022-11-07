This breakthrough AI can detect lung diseases with 98% accuracy

Both tuberculosis and pneumonia can be serious infections that affect the lungs. The diagnosis of lung diseases usually requires various different diagnostic tests. This often includes X-rays, blood tests, ultrasounds and CT scans. The tests often take a long time before seeing results and can be costly.

The use of AI in hospitals is both quick and effective

The innovative artificial intelligence software was created by UWS, with the equipment originally being created to quickly detect Covid-19 from X-ray images. Unlike the diagnostic tests that can take a long time before getting results, the AI software can detect numerous lung diseases within a few minutes, and it has an accuracy rate of about 98%.

Due to Covid, there have been shortages of hospital workers, and the research team wants this new AI to help alleviate some of the stress, while still being accurate. “Systems such as this could prove to be crucial for busy medical teams worldwide,” said Naeem Ramzan, a professor and researcher at the University of the West of Scotland.

“There is no doubt that hospital departments across the globe are under pressure and the outbreak of Covid-19 exacerbated this, adding further strain to pressured departments and staff. There is a real need for technology that can help ease some of these pressures and detect a range of different diseases quickly and accurately, helping free up valuable staff time,” Ramzan continued.